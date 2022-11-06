Twitter Users are Flocking to Mastodon After Elon Musk Takeover, Here's Why

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has thrown the platform into a bit of a chaos. As the billionaire went on a mass layoff spree, firing about 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, people using the platform became concerned about the future of the ecosystem there. Concerns around safety and misinformation are also mounting. Musk’s decision to give out the blue tick for $8 also did not sit well with many users. Under this circumstance, many Twitter users are contemplating leaving the platform.

In search for an alternative to Twitter, many users have been contemplating moving to Mastodon.

“The number of people who switched over to #Mastodon in the last week alone has surpassed 230 thousand, along with many returning to old accounts bumping the network to over 655 thousand active users, highest it’s ever been!" A Twitter post from Mastodon recently said.

The operating principles of Mastodon are pretty similar to those of Twitter (you have toots on there instead of tweets). When it comes to the differences, Mastodon is decentralized and open-source. As per a tweet by Mastodon, “…it can’t be sold and won’t go bankrupt. It respects your privacy and gives control over the network to the people. It’s a product on top of a protocol, the way Twitter should have been." On Mastodon, you can join a server of your choice.

While the discourse on leaving Twitter is still evolving with people also considering other platforms apart from Mastodon, some people have also opined that they found the interface of Mastodon rather confusing.

