Twitter Users Go On Orkut Nostalgia Ride to Answer This Viral Question

The question that took over Twitter on Thursday was – “Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn’t understand."

Hundreds of social media trends are introduced to the world but not all of them are able to take over our minds. Not just Instagram, even on Twitter – posts or tasks given by big companies or popular businesspersons get viral quite easily. Well, this Thursday a similar question took over Twitter, and business people, actors, and commoners were busy answering it. The question was – “Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn’t understand." A Twitter handle, which goes by the name, Keh Ke Peheno, posed the question along with photographs of an antenna and the icon of the Doordarshan channel. Among other things that the post was able to dig out was Orkut.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, actor Swara Bhasker and many others went down the memory lane to give classic answers. While Swara mentioned “Blank call", Sharma wrote, “A/S/L (Age/Sex/Location)".

As soon as people mentioned ‘Orkut’ in their answers, it started to trend on the micro-blogging platform. Several memes, jokes, and a dose of nostalgia flooded Twitter. Memes portrayed how people who used Orkut would explain to the younger generation, who now only knows Instagram and Snapchat.

One of the users opined that “life in Orkut was simple. The idea of talking to a stranger from the other side of the world was amazing! No controversies. Only scraps." While another wrote that whenever people talk about this now-dead social networking site, it is always a trip down memory lane.

People also recalled how they used to get a testimonial written to register on Orkut. A user even shared the last snap of his Orkut account.

Last year, when speculations were rife that Twitter and Facebook might get banned in India, netizens came up with multiple Plan B ideas. The most popular among them was the long-lost Orkut.

