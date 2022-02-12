Twitter Went Down Across India, Other Countries But These Memes Kept the Internet Up

Twitter faced an outage for over an hour yesterday, with many users internationally claiming that new tweets were failing to load. For some users, Twitter had gone down completely, with their entire dashboard going blank and a message saying “Something went wrong. Try reloading." For some others, their accounts got automatically logged off. It came back online afterwards, but that hour was all it took for memes to flood the space, sent in apprehension from users who seem to depend on the microblogging site for their lives. Twitter has since tweeted from its official support handle: “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!" Regardless, check out these panicked memes that kept Twitterati up yesterday.

As per Downdetector, Twitter faced a massive service outage across major cities in India which include Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur. In the US, the west coast got affected with locations like San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles seeing major outages.

The outage might bring back some painful memories from not too long ago when Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat had faced a massive outage but Twitter had stood steadfast as the saving grace. Last year in October, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp faced an all-out breakdown for over six hours, leaving most of those who depend on social media stranded. Twitter started glitching at one point due to everybody flocking to the platform, with platforms like Pinterest, LinkedIn, iMessage, Snapchat, all trending at various junctures as people considered their alternatives. The outage at Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and other services related to Facebook occurred due to a problem with the company’s domain name system. Facebook claimed that the problem was due to a change in the configuration of its routers. “The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem," it said in a blog post.

