Two Baby Girls Born on Moving Telangana State Buses Get Free Lifetime Passes

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has given free lifetime passes to two baby girls who were born on moving TSRTC buses. VC Sajjanar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the TSRTC, tweeted that the first girl was born on November 30, near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot.

Another woman gave birth to a baby girl on board on the afternoon of December 7 near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot, Sajjanar tweeted.

Advertisement

In a series of tweets, the Vice-chairman further said these two women unexpectedly went into labour on board while travelling to their respective destinations, adding that the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped them deliver their babies.

“Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the Health department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in 108 Ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing well," Sajjanar tweeted.

Furthermore, Sajjanar said that he was pleased to offer newly-borns free lifetime passes for their travel on the TSRTC buses.

According to reports, the two pregnant ladies on board TSRTC suddenly experienced labour pains after which crew and other passengers came together and helped them deliver newborns. Both were admitted to the hospital after the delivery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.