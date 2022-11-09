Two Bulls, Confiscated 9 Months Ago In Liquor Smuggling Case, Released in Bihar

Bihar Police has always been vigilant and strict when it comes to liquor ban rules and regulations. The rules and regulations are so strict that even animals are being confiscated in addition to the apprehension of their owners. In a bizarre turn of events, two bulls, named Heera and Moti, were recently released, 9 months after being confiscated in a liquor smuggling case.

The police confiscated a bullock cart, which was being pulled by Heera and Moti, after raiding it. The bullock cart was being used by a liquor smuggler. He was caught, along with the cart, near the Rampur Tengarahi village, which falls under the Jadopur police station area of Gopalganj. Originally bought for Rs 38,000, the bulls were being auctioned for a price of Rs 60,000.

However, the bulls remained unsold because of the inflated price. Therefore, the owner had to look after his bulls without doing any other work for 9 months. As soon as the story reached the media’s grasp, the administration swung into action and had no choice but to sell the bulls to the owner at half the auction price.

The incident took place on January 25, 2022. Upon receiving a tip, the Jadopur police force raided the Rampur Tengarahi village and seized 960 bottles of liquor that were hidden in a bullock cart. Police accused four people, including the owner of Heera and Moti, Omprakash Yadav, of the crime,

Omprakash, along with the other three culprits, were then sent to jail. After registering a case on the statement of SHO Mithilesh Prasad Singh, the Anti-Liquor Task Force seized this bullock cart in the liquor smuggling case. The bulls were then put up for auction according to the rules. As no buyer came forward, the bulls were released and given back to the owner at half the auction price, which was paid by Omprakash as a fine.

