Two Friends Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur After 74 Years

Separated during the Partition of India in 1947, the two friends would have never imagined that reunion would be possible 74 years later. But that’s what happened at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. Sardar Gopal Singh, 91, from India, went there to perform religious rites, not knowing he would chance upon his long lost friend, Muhammad Bashir, 91, who was also there from Narowal, a city in Pakistan. Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ news outlet reported their reunion and stated that the two recounted stories from their childhood. It added that before the Partition and the formation of Pakistan, both Singh and Bashir were in their youth, when they would visit Baba Guru Nanak’s Gurdwara and have lunch and tea together. Social media soon caught onto the news and rejoiced at the two old friends’ reunion, with many discussing how it sounded almost like a movie.

Sharing it on Twitter, one user wrote, “Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib ❤️❤️ The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947." Another wrote, “We are lucky to witness one of the last of such partition reunions. Feel sad to realise within a decade this generation will be gone. Only they know what pain they went through."

The Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan reopened just two days ahead of Gurupurab, the birth anniversary of Sikh holy guru Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The government’s move came after a Sikh delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to reopen the corridor. The Sikh pilgrimage corridor, connecting the Darbar Singh Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur in Punjab, was closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It gives access to Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan without a visa.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) said the pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara commenced on Wednesday and added that it facilitated travel of pilgrims through the corridor, reported PTI.

