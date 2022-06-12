Two 'Husbands' Approach Police in Maharashtra to Find Wife Who Eloped with Third Man

In an unusual incident, two men approached Bharosa cell in Nagpur to bring their wife back. As reported by Times of India, the men said that the woman had run away with a third man who she met on social media. The woman has gone untraceable from her second husband’s home after she said that she was visiting her native place. The TOI report said that the woman started seeing her second husband after she received a ‘missed call’ from him. They tied the knot in a temple. The second ‘husband’ now wants to team up with the first one to bring her back, but the first one does not want anything to do with her.

The complainants said that the woman married her first husband, a mason, after falling in love with him. However, after four years of marriage and bearing two children, she started seeing the second man, who is involved in laying optic fibre. Since Bharosa Cell provides counselling to women, children and the elderly, the men were directed to lodge a complaint at Sonegaon police station.

A few weeks ago, in another incident, Bystanders outside a Bihar court witnessed an ugly fight as a woman along with her son tried to take her estranged husband home forcefully. The drama unfolded in broad daylight and was captured in a video that was later shared on Facebook by NewJ. In the clip, the woman was seen grabbing a man so as to not let him go. As an onlooker enquired about the identity of the man, the woman said he is her husband who had been absconding for 2 years. She added that he was on the run and was neither coming home nor appearing before the court.

Reportedly, the incident took place outside the Hajipur court in Bihar. The couple had filed for a divorce but the woman, Mamta Kumari, claimed that her husband, Abhay Kumar Singh, wouldn’t appear before the court. However, his wife and son got hold of him and tried to take him home once he did.

