Two Iowa High School Students Kill Spanish Teacher For Awarding Low Grades

Two Iowa high school students allegedly killed their Spanish teacher last year with a baseball bat after she gave one of them a bad grade, prosecutors revealed on Tuesday in court documents. A 66-year-old teacher named Nohema Graber at Fairfield High School went missing on November 2, last year after going on her regular daily walk in Fairfield Iowa.

The following day, her badly-beaten body was recovered from under a trap, wheelbarrow and railroad ties in a local park.

The two accused — Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller — who were 16 at that time were arrested and charged with her murder. Now, the bombshell court documents have revealed a potential motive for the first time.

According to reports by the New York Post, in the documents filed in Iowa court this week, prosecutors said that Miller met with his Spanish teacher at the high school on the afternoon of the murder. He went to discuss the low grade he received in her class.

The teenager allegedly told the police that he had been frustrated with the way Graber taught Spanish and was angry that the low grade the victim gave him was also lowering his overall GPA.

The court documents filed by Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown stated that the poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which connects with Miller.

The court documents also mentioned that Miller has denied involvement in his teacher’s death but also shared that he had knowledge of everything but did not participate. He also claimed that “a roving group of masked kids" killed Graber and forced him to dispose of the body.

Goodale allegedly bragged about the murder to a friend on Snapchat. A witness provided photos of a Snapchat conversation with the teen that implicated him. However, Miller’s attorney has stated that four search warrants were issued illegally and has asked the court to invalidate all four of them. A judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence on Wednesday.

