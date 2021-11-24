Two New Galaxies Previously Obscured by Cosmic Dust Discovered by Scientists

A team of scientists from the University of Copenhagen has discovered two galaxies previously obscured by cosmic dust. Although the two galaxies are billions of light-years far from Earth, it does change our understanding of the universe since the Big Bang. The study was published in the recent edition of the scientific journal, Nature on Monday. An international team of scientists who were part of this research discovered two previously invisible galaxies 29 billion light-years away from Earth. What made the galaxies invisible till now was the thick layer of cosmic dust that surrounds them, mentioned the research. The discovery was made possible with the help of the ALMA radio telescopes (Atacama Large Millimeter Array) situated in Chile’s Atacama Desert, which specialises in capturing radio waves emitted from the coldest, darkest depths of the universe.

Researchers believe that the new discovery suggests the existence of many more galaxies than previously assumed. These galaxies indicate that the very early universe contains many giant celestial objects. They simply lie hidden behind dust consisting of small particles from stars.

Associate Professor Pascal Oesch of the Cosmic Dawn Center at the Niels Bohr Institute and one of the authors of the study said in a statement, “Our discovery demonstrates that up to one in five of the earliest galaxies may have been missing from our map of the heavens. Before we can start to understand when and how galaxies formed in the Universe, we first need a proper accounting.”

After comparing the new galaxies with previously known sources in the early universe, approximately 13 billion years ago, the researchers estimate that between 10 and 20 percent of such early galaxies may still remain hidden behind the concealing cosmic dust.The research also highlights the crucial role that will be played by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is expected to be launched into orbit on the December 18. With its advanced technology, scientists expect to lift the cosmic air of confusion and receive a much clearer picture of our universe.

