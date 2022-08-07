Two People Test Positive For HIV After Getting Tattoos in Uttar Pradesh

Two people contracted HIV after getting tattoos in Uttar Pradesh. According to Dr Preeti Agarwal of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, only after careful examination, it was concluded that these HIV patients had got tattoos made. This was after their health started deteriorating. Further investigation is still ongoing. A 20-year-old man from Baragaon and a 25-year-old woman from Nagma are among 14 people who fell sick. Also, several tests were conducted including that of viral, typhoid and malaria but nothing came positive.

Just when the fever did not go down, HIV tests were done. Once details were analysed, the doctors came to the conclusion that none of the positive patients had contracted the disease sexually or by infected blood. Dr Preeti Agarwal explained how the two of them had no idea about the main cause of HIV infection.

“Neither they had unprotected sex, nor they were transfused with infected blood," she said in a report by The Times of India. She also explained that the root cause of the problem was infected needles.

Tattoo makers should be extremely cautious while using these needles. However, to save money, they tend to reuse a single needle on multiple people, thus leading to health problems.

Meanwhile, in another tattoo story, Australia’s Amber Luke, who has 99% of her body inked, is facing the consequences for the same. The Australian model, who is nicknamed Dragon Girl, has spent a whooping sum of £200,000 (approximately 1.9 crores) on her tattoos and surgeries. Previously, Amber has made news for her drastic changes over the years, including surgery to fork her tongue and give herself pointy “elfin" ears. She also went blind for three weeks and sobbed blue tears last year after getting a “dragon blue" tattoo on her eyeballs. Now, in an interview, the ink junkie has stated that apart from the physical pain, her distinctive look limits her job opportunities as well.

Mentioning that companies don’t consider her work ethic, morals, or values, Amber said, “I’m not going to sugar-coat it, it has limited my [employment] options but that’s okay. Because the way I see it is, I don’t want to work for a company that’s shallow-minded and cannot look past my image." Acknowledging that “everyone has their own notions of what beauty is", the model stated that her tattoos and piercings do not deserve hate. Amber’s tattoos, which are in hundreds, are inspired by satanic symbols and dedications, including the word “death" on her hand. Amber, a self-professed Satanist, has ‘666,’ an upside-down cross, and a snake inked on her face.

