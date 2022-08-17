Two-year-old in Turkey Kills 20-inch Snake That Bit Her by Biting it Back

A two-year-old girl in Turkey killed a snake that had bitten her on the lip by biting it back. As per a Newsweek report, the toddler’s neighbours in Kantar village heard her scream as she was attacked by the snake in her backyard. When they rushed to her, they found her with the 20-inch snake between her teeth and a bite mark on her lip. While the toddler was rushed to the Bingol Maternity and Children’s Hospital and was recovering well after 24 hours, the snake succumbed to its injury.

Although the species of the snake that attacked the child is unknown, 12 out of the total 45 species of snakes in Turkey are known to be venomous. However, since the toddler seemed to be recovering well, the snake that bit her presumably was not venomous.

Advertisement

Mehmet Ercan, the father of the child, was at work when the incident went down. He was told by his neighbours later that the child had been playing with the snake and had it in her hand when it bit her. She had then bitten it back as a reaction.

Recently, a similar incident occurred in India where such a miraculous escape was observed. In a viral video, a woman could be seen saving a child’s life. The footage was captured by a CCTV installed in Karnataka’s Mandya, claims social media users who have posted it on various platforms. In the video, the woman could be seen pulling away her son before he could step on the snake. All of it happened in the flash of a second. “Her presence of mind saved the kid. Mother But be safe all, this is an eye opener to all," read the caption.

In the beginning of the video, the woman and the son can be seen coming out of their house. Further, into the video, the youngster walks casually over the step, and the snake immediately pulls back. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Misfortune for the children was averted in both cases.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here