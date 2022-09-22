Typhoon Nanmadol Landfall in Japan: Man Captures Visuals of the 'Eye of The Storm'

Typhoon Nanmadol has created havoc in several parts of Japan after making landfall in the southwestern part of the island country on Sunday night. The authorities have urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. At least 20,000 people have spent the night in shelters in Kyushu’s Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures where the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a rare ‘special warning.’ Many videos have surfaced online ever since Nanmadol made landfall with destructive winds and heavy rains.

A man managed to capture inside of an eye of the storm. The clip has been shared on Twitter shows strong winds and heavy rains have suddenly stopped in the eye. The man was is Ibusuki, Kagoshima when the eye of the storm passed over the town. He also mentioned that he has a dull ache in his ears.

“It is another eye without a single breath of wind. It is raining a little bit but five minutes ago, it was raging and now nothing," the man can be heard saying in the video.

“In the eye of typhoon Nanmadol in Ibusuki, Kagoshima. Not a breath of wind, light rain and my ears have a dull ache – pressure 940.6hPa," wrote the user.

The man told Unilad that throughout the day of the landfall, it kept on building and building until the final burst of maximum wind and sheets of rain in the eyewall of the storm which is the worst part that surrounds the eye. “And then the sudden calm came in the space of around five minutes, the quickest I’ve ever seen the winds drop off in storm," he added.

The storm has brought the traffic to a standstill and left thousands of homes without power. At leats four people have lost their lives and over 100 have been injured due to the typhoon.

According to reports by AFP, the storm officially made landfall around 7 pm local time (1,000 GMT) as its eyewall arrived near Kagoshima city.

