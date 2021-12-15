Uber Eats recently made history by delivering food to space. Teaming up with Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, the company sent ready-to-eat canned Japanese food for the astronauts at the International Space Station. Yusaku went to outer space in a Soyuz spacecraft for a 12-day mission at the International Space Station. The spacecraft, along with the Japanese billionaire, was carrying a special package by Uber Eats, a brown bag containing canned Japanese dishes. A video of the historic delivery was shared by the US food delivery service, wherein, Yusaku is seen entering through a portal carrying an Uber Eats delivery bag. The bag floats from Yusaku’s hand and reaches the astronaut.

Watch the amazing handoff here:

The contents of the cans were also revealed in a press statement released by Uber Eats. According to it, the dishes included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork. Uber Eats mentioned that the meal was a “welcome break" from the standard space food for the astronauts.

After the first-ever food delivery in space, the company also offered lucrative offers under the promo code “SPACEFOOD"; for people on Earth to celebrate the feat. “This delivery marks one giant leap for Uber as we are committed to helping people go anywhere and get anything, now including space," the company added.

Yusaku blasted off to space on the SpaceX manufactured Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The billionaire-entrepreneur seems to be a space buff. He made headlines in 2018 when he bought all the seats for the first tourist flight to the moon by SpaceX.

The trip is scheduled for 2023. Yusaku did not confirm how much he spent on this 12-day trip to the ISS, but according to estimates, the sum stands somewhere around $80 million or roughly Rs 608 crore.

