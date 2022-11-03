Ubergator? Video Of Bird ‘Surfing’ On Crocodile Goes Viral

The crocodile is known to be one of the most dangerous predators in the wild who have the ability to crush their prey to death with their gnarly teeth. We often see birds wandering close to these fearsome crocs. Plover birds perch on top of crocodiles as they swim in the waters. Sometimes they even clean the croc’s teeth in an act of pure symbiosis. The reptile does not harm these birds as the bizarre relationship is beneficial to both. While the crocodile’s teeth get cleaned, the bird is able to hunt fish easily as the reptile takes it deeper into the water.

One such video has been doing the rounds on the Internet which shows an egret bird sitting on a croc as it glides in the water. The hilarious video has been shared on Instagram by an account named Viral Hog. “Surf’s up" reads the caption.

The short visual footage reveals the egret perched atop the croc in a pond as if taking a free ride in the water. The bird seems to be calm around the wild reptile while the gator also does not appear to mind carrying its winged friend on its back. The duo sail in the waters, crowded with a float of crocodiles. The video indicates that the egret feels to be in a safe environment even amid all the other crocs. As per common viewers, the bird and the croc might have forged some unspoken deal of friendship.

Evidently, the unlikely friendship between the egret and the crocodile has grabbed the attention of social media users. They have showered the comment section with funny reactions. While one user called the croc an “Ubergator. For extreme rides," another remarked, “ecological transportation." ‘HAAAHAHAHA THAT BIRD IS GANGSTAAA," noted a third individual.

Since being shared, the now-viral video has amassed over 134,000 views on Instagram. What do you feel about the bird and the croc’s amazing bonding?

