Udaipur MP Celebrates Karva Chauth With Two Wives, Photo Goes Viral

Karva Chauth is celebrated with great fervour across northern and western India. To pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, wives fast the entire day and seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Karva Chauth is special for couples, who swamp social media platforms with posts (or pictures) from their celebrations. However, it was anything but the usual Karwa Chauth festivity at Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena’s house. In a now-viral photo, Meena can be seen smiling as his two wives look at the moon and him through a sieve. The caption posted with the photo revealed that Meena’s wives were also sisters.

Take a look at the snap here:

https://mobile.twitter.com/shubhankrmishra/status/1580887990045319168

Social media users were confused. Some users were baffled, and others took it with a humorous touch. Many had serious questions to raise and even stronger opinions.

Users asked how the BJP Lok Sabha member had two wives while the law only permitted monogamy in the case of Hindu couples. The caption posted with Meena’s photo explained the reason behind it.

Since Meena is a tribal, he was eligible for an exemption from the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 which states that a marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus if neither party has a spouse living at the time of the marriage. The provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act do not apply to Tribals, that is, Scheduled Tribes. Section 2 (2) of the Act has explicitly excluded them within the meaning of the clause, unless the Central Government, by notification in the Official Gazette, otherwise directs.

“The rules of Karwa Chauth and the blessings of fasting will apply, will it not? That means twice the age?" a user joked

Another person commented that he was unaware of any such clause in the law.

Karwa Chauth was observed on October 13 this year.

