Uday Chopra Borrows Thoughts from Carl Sagan in his Musing on Man's Basic Nature

Uday Chopra seems to have been thinking about the war and violence all around, and shared his thoughts on the same in an Instagram story. He also borrowed thoughts from American astronomer Carl Sagan’s book “Pale Blue Dot."

“Humanity’s darker invention is the excuse for violence. We give it different names over the years. Religion, race, morality, glory … etc. But even if we eradicate all these, our basic nature will never change. We will find new excuses to cause harm to each other. That is why, we will forever be, in the words of the great Carl Sagan, a pale blue dot. Insignificant!" Uday wrote.

“Consider again that pale blue dot (earth). That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward…" Sagan had written.

Advertisement

Uday Chopra is known for his philosophical takes on social media. He has his own sweet li’l space online where he vents his articulate yet existential thoughts that resonate with many. So when the world was busy saying farewell to 2021, a year they wanted to quickly erase from their memories, the Indian actor and filmmaker was around to remind them that it was a mere completion of Earth’s revolution around the sun and one could celebrate the New years on any other day as they pleased. In an Instagram story over his official page, Chopra wrote: “Happy new year for those about to celebrate. For the others, remember it’s just an arbitrary point in the Earths orbit around the sun, that we chose for this occasion. You can celebrate it at any other date you wish, it really doesn’t matter!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.