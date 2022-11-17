UFO or a Tadpole in The Sky? Video From China Leaves Internet Bewildered

There’s been another apparent UFO sighting in China. This time, bystanders from Minquin County captured it on camera. Whatever it was, the object left behind a trail making it look like a tadpole in the night sky. The clip was shared by NowThis on their Instagram handle. A calm waterbody can be seen underneath the beautiful sky. In the sky, a bright white UFO or unidentified flying object is flying. As it comes closer to the camera, the trails from the UFO grow in size. Even its reflection can be seen in the water body. The sight is truly magnificent.

Take a look here:

That certainty caused intrigue among social media users. Several users wondered what it could possibly be. Regardless of the answers, Instagram users were in agreement that the view looked amazing. However, some were just too curious. An Instagram user commented, “Okay, can someone tell me what it is so that I can sleep tonight?"

“That sunset must have been beautiful, but this was the cherry on top of the cake," read another comment.

Meanwhile, a third user seemed to have narrowed the identity down to two options. They wrote, “That’s a rocket launch, in the last second you can see first stage separation and second stage engine ignition. It could be some kind of ballistic missile test though."

In a similar incident, the Sky Eye radio telescope in China may have picked up unusual signals from space earlier in the year. According to Time, a report by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily claimed that a narrowband electromagnetic signal was detected by the telescope. These were quite different from signals that had been previously received. The media house had cited Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team. However, the report was then deleted. It was not clear why the article was taken down.

