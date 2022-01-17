'UFO or Rock?' Redditor Finds Weird Object in Antarctica While Searching Google Earth

Google Earth is indeed an incredible technology that lets you wander in the farthest corners of the Earth without having to even move from your bed. But what is more interesting is the odd sightings that people come across on it. Recently, a Reddit user has speculated about spotting a UFO in Antarctica while using Google Earth. The user Leesoy shared a picture of the alleged sighting on his page and asked users in the caption if it was really a UFO or just a rock. “UFO or rock? Antarctica Google Earth,” he wrote. In the picture, which is a screenshot of a remote place in Antarctica, an odd white object could be seen on a rocky brown background. The coordinates of that particular place were also visible on the picture shared, and according to it, the UFO was located at 74.0322S, 22.4506W.

Notably, this is neither the first claim, perhaps nor the last one where people have spotted unusual things on Google Earth. With more and more pictures and videos of unidentified objects or some unexplainable sightings, it has emboldened people’s belief in life beyond Earth.

Fuelling the speculations around UFOs and extra-terrestrial life, the Central Investigating Agency (CIA) had last year released declassified data on UFOs, as per a report by CNBCTV18. The data was released on Black Vault which is an archive of declassified documents run privately by author and podcaster John Greenewald Jr. The reports consisted of many sightings of flying saucers and even mysterious bomb blasts and were made accessible to the public who could download it from the website.

Earlier in December last year, a video recorded by a pilot had gone viral on Twitter where he captured what he claimed was a fleet of UFOs. The video was shot while the pilot flew over the Pacific Ocean at a height of around 39,000 ft. It showed the horizon and the orange hue of the sun and when the pilot zoomed-in, 12 illuminated objects could be seen flying in sync.

