UK Baby 'Warrior' Born 'Inside Out' Due to Medical Condition

Being a parent is a special phase in anyone's life.Every parent in this world want theirbaby to be healthy and happy. 29-year-old Ashlie Fowler had similar dreams for her baby, but when she was 12 weeks pregnant, she received a news that shattered her. Ashlie was told that her baby is suffering from a condition called Gastroschisis. As reported by LadBible, the child was born with this serious medical condition and had to stay in hospital for three weeks. Although now, he is at home with his family. The baby has been named Koa by the parents. Ashlie explained that Koa means fighter or warrior in Hawaiian. She and her partner had given this name to the child before they found he was suffering from this medical condition.

It looks like Koa was blessed by the holy divine as he remained a dauntless fighter, true to his name. At first, Ashlie had no idea about the medical term. However, she felt a sigh of relief when specialists informed that they were quite confident the child would be okay.

Ashlie had to undergo a C-section surgery as Koa was breeched. The mother further said that all the organs of Koa had to be put in a bag as doctors didn’t want them to lose heat or get infected. She couldn’t help praising the hospital staff who looked after her baby. She said,"The NHS have been incredible. St Mary's Hospital was just incredible.”

For those who don’t know, Gastroschisis is a medical condition where the intestines of the baby are found outside his or her body. The intestines take an exit from a hole besides the belly button. The hole can be large or small. Besides the intestines, organs like stomach and liver can also be found outside the body. This complication arises during the earlier stage of pregnancy where muscles which aid the formation of baby’s abdominal wall are not build completely.

