UK Boy Becomes Youngest Person in Europe to Perform Backflip in a Wheelchair

A 12-year-old boy has become the first in the United Kingdom and the youngest person in Europe to perform a backflip in a wheelchair. The accomplishment of Benjamin Sleet, who always uses a wheelchair to move around, has made him an internet sensation. According to the Mirror, Benjamin was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and has always used a wheelchair to get around. The babies born with spina bifida get hydrocephalus, a condition which causes extra fluid in the brain and leads to total paralysis of legs.

Benjamin performed a stunning backflip while seated in a wheelchair at the skate park earlier this month. Those who have seen Ben’s videos and photos have already become his admirers. According to the Mirror, Ben has become the youngest and only male in the UK to achieve this feat.

He was first acquainted with wheelchair motor cross (WCMX) during a skateboard event when he was eight years old, but his abilities really took off when he received a custom made freestyle lightweight wheelchair and began practicing.

At the event, Ben reportedly met skateboarder Richie Inskip. Richie then introduced him to Lily Rice, the reigning women’s world WCMX champion and the first British girl to perform a backflip at the age of 13. She came along with a specially customized skate chair and let Ben try and he hasn’t looked back since.

Ben’s family was able to purchase him his own wheelchair thanks to the gracious donations, and he’s been polishing his skills ever since.

Ben, who has been training in the WMX discipline at Henley Skatepark since 2018, accomplished this seemingly impossible achievement after months of work and countless tries.

On April 3, he became the youngest person in Europe and the first male in the United Kingdom to do the acrobatic maneuver. “I was shocked at first and then I felt excited - it wasn’t really scary. I didn’t know I was going to do it, I just decided I was going to have a go," Ben said as quoted by the Mirror.

Wheelchair motor cross, which features competitors performing stunts similar to those seen in skateboarding and BMX, was founded by Aaron Fotheringham of Las Vegas.

