UK Boy's Nipples Fall Off After He Sprays Deodorant on Them For a School Dare

A student in the UK lost both of his nipples after a school dare involving two cans of body-spray squirted onto the area. The boy was in a school changing room when he was dared by someone to spray deodorant onto his exposed chest and freeze it, immediately after which someone flicked his nipples, causing them to fall off, reported Mirror. Narrating the ordeal, the boy said that initially, it was just cold, but when it began to hurt, he could only wait for it to end. The one who was actually freezing the victim’s nipples was also the one to flick them off. The boy added that it was a wart-like situation, with raw and exposed skin that hurt. The student, who goes to University of Liverpool now, went through the incident when he was 15 years old.

He said that he had gone on to the next lesson without making a fuss about it even though he had been bleeding through his shirt. When his German teacher, who was teaching the class, saw the blood stains and asked if he needed to go to the medical room, he continued to shrug it off. When he tells people about the incident now, the initial reaction is disbelief, although some find it in themselves to laugh at it too. The latter had been the case with his first girlfriend.

Advertisement

However, he isn’t too torn up over the past. Although he urged other people to exercise caution should they get (the bad) idea to copy him, he himself doesn’t regret the fact that he had done it. In fact, he went as far as to say that he would do it again if he could go back in time. “Now that I look back on it, it’s just like, it’s stupid, it happened. Now I’ve got no nipples," he told the uniofliverpoolmemepage on Instagram.

Even though this seems to not have been an incident of bullying, peer pressure is real and can have serious consequences. For instance, in 2020, an incident had come to light where a teenage boy in Bristol, England, reportedly hid in the toilet of his school for three days in order to avoid bullies. The incident was only divulged when it was observed by the authorities at the Cotham School that the boy was missing his classes for three consecutive days. They suspected it to be an attempt of truanting after which they reached out to his parents.

Advertisement

The boy’s parents, unaware of the issue their son was facing at school, were shocked to know about his absence from the classes. When the boy was confronted, he revealed that though he was at school, he stayed in the bathroom to hide from some of the bullies who were tormenting him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.