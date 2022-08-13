UK Car Thief Hiding Inside A Giant Teddy Bear Baffles Police

A man in the United Kingdom, who was wanted for car theft, found a unique place to give the police a slip and the cunning mind of the thief has left the cops baffled. However, the 18-year-old thief was arrested by police and sent to jail.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the cops found the thief hiding inside a giant teddy bear and he was arrested. The Greater Manchester Police in a Facebook post said that the thief was hiding inside a five feet tall teddy bear to escape. The post had two photographs of the stuffed toy taken from two different angles and it read, “Our neighbourhood task force and divisional tasking team in Rochdale could barely believe what they stumbled across in search for a wanted man last month… We certainly had a more than bearable time last week being able to bring to justice one of the town’s thieves!"

Joshua Dobson, a resident of the Spotland area in Greater Manchester, England, stole a car in May. He was wanted by police. According to the FB post, when the cops reached his address and searched the house, they came across a large teddy bear in a room which was breathing. They were baffled for a minute, but then found Joshua hiding inside the teddy bear. Joshua had stuffed himself inside the teddy bear to give the cops the slip.

If he would have controlled his breathing for a while, who knows he might have just escaped from under the police’s nose. Joshua has been sentenced to nine months in prison for “theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment."

