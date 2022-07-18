UK Cinema to Offer Free Entry to People Amid Heatwave But There’s a Catch

The meteorological department of the United Kingdom has warned the nation of extreme heatwaves starting from July 18. As per media reports, the UK could witness the hottest day on record where temperatures are forecasted to go up to 41 degrees Celsius. Considering the heatwave warnings, Showcase, a UK-based cinema chain, has come up with a unique offer. Showcase Cinema has announced that it will be offering free entry into their theatres so that people can enjoy movies in their air-conditioners amid the scorching heat during the day. But, there’s a catch.

The offer is only available for red-haired citizens. Showcase Cinema will give one free entry to red-haired people, with which they can watch any film at any of their local box offices belonging to the chain. Only one ticket can be claimed by one person per day. No reimbursements will be entertained by the cinema. The reason cited for this selective offer is the myriad studies that show that red-haired people are more sensitive to extreme temperatures than others.

“While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat. That is why, to tackle the heatwave, we are offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday," Mark Barlow, UK general manager, Showcase Cinemas, told Independent. He added that the offer is given so that they can enjoy some amazing films being shown in their “air-conditioned screens" and “stay protected from the sun."

As per a BBC report, London is forecasted to be one of the hottest places in the world on July 18. The soaring temperatures are believed to hold ground till Tuesday, July 19. The Met Office of the UK has issued a “red warning" across the nation.

