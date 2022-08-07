UK Couple Arrested After Giving Vodka to Baby in Shocking Video

Parenting is a responsible task and raising a child requires a lot of discipline and dedication. These were the qualities that were lacking in a UK couple whose video landed them in trouble. According to a report by The New York Post, the video showed the couple pouring vodka into a cap and starting feeding it to their baby. A man and a woman have been arrested after a mother from Dartford, Kent, was filmed giving the child vodka in the distressing 14-second video - which has gone viral.

The Mirror reports that the woman, who is believed to be the baby's mother, is seen pouring the vodka into the bottle's cap before tilting the baby's head back. She then poured the vodka into the baby's mouth as a shirtless man in the video, believed to be the father, can be seen in the background. The man was seemingly unaware of what was happening.

Soon after the video was circulated on social media, authorities confirmed that police were called to an address in Dover, UK. The video, which has since been taken down, raised concerns for the child's welfare as well. Speaking to the Mirror, a police spokesperson said, “Upon attending, officers were made aware of concerns for a child at an address in the area.” The police also added that the actions were taken to safeguard those involved and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty later the same day. However, the couple have since been bailed and an investigation is going on.

Mirror confirms that the local authorities are aware of the video and Kent County Council confirmed the incident has been referred to social services. A spokesperson told the British publication, that they can confirm social services are aware of the irresponsible actions and have taken appropriate action.

A user who was sharing the video on Facebook told Mirror that the social media platform was taking it down again and again.

