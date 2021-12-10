UK Couple Fakes Engagement For Upgraded Room, Dessert in London's Most Expensive Hotel

A British couple faked their engagement to get an upgraded room and some dessert in an expensive hotel in the United Kingdom. Harry Collins and Rhian Smith went to Hotel Shard, one of the most expensive hotels in London.

This couple that lives in Liverpool planned a complete drama before going to the hotel. They made all the arrangements to flaunt their “engagement" on social media. To fake their engagement, Rhian put her mother’s engagement ring on her finger. They, then, posted the engagement pictures on social media.

The cost of staying one night at the Hotel Shard ranges from Rs8000 to one lakh. When the hotel staff came to know that the couple was engaged, they upgraded their room and also gave them dessert with congratulations written on it.

They posted pictures from the room as well and then told people about their plans. As soon as Rhian wrote about her engagement and the benefit they got from it at the hotel on Twitter, the post went viral. It got thousands of likes and lots of people retweeted it.

While some people enjoyed the trick, others wrote that this was a dishonest way of doing things. One of the users also tagged this tweet on the official Twitter handle of the hotel and said that the couple should be thrown out.

