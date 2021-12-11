UK Customer Complains That Milkshake, Ice Cream Were Served 'Cold', Gets Refund

Some bizarre refund requests have unearthed a loophole in a British food service company’s new refund policy. Recently, a customer, who ordered food from Just Eat, demanded a refund against their order. And the reason was that the four milkshakes, a cheesecake and an ice cream they ordered were “cold", reported Manchester Evening News. And the refund request was approved. Earlier, Just Eat would contact the restaurants before giving the refund. It was done to confirm that the refund being issued was legitimate or not. Although now in order to stay a step ahead in the competition with other online food services such as UberEats and Deliveroo, they changed the policy that refunds will be issued swiftly, while their partner-restaurants get 30 days to dispute any claims.

Eventually the brunt of this policy is being borne by the restaurant owners who have tied up with the food delivery service. Hassan Habib, the owner of restaurant Lucky’s Diner in Oldham, which got the bizarre milkshake refund request, said customers are misusing this new feature by Just Eat. The owner complained that customers are piling up with odd refund requests. Mr Habib, however, admitted that they do make mistakes sometimes but try to make up for it by giving their customers a replacement item or fully entitled refund. But “some really bad people", Habib claimed, are taking advantage of this loophole.

“Nobody is doing anything about it, I feel like I’m just banging my head against a brick wall. This is affecting hard-working families and they’ve got nowhere to turn, we’ve just been left to put up with it," he told the news outlet. His restaurant has been working with the online food service for the last two years, but it’s only recently when they started having problems.

Just Eat, on the other hand, said it will address the concerns of Habib regarding the fraudulent refund claims. A spokesperson from the firm told Manchester Evening News that their food delivery service is successful only if their restaurant partners are equally successful.

