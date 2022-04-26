UK Doctor Warns Against Dangerous TikTok Pregnancy Test 'Trend'

Trends on TikTok keep coming and going and they range from educational and inspiring to silly or funny. Most of them are also addictive but the downside of social media is that any trend or challenge is accepted almost immediately to gain reactions, comments or followers, irrespective of the dangers associated.

There may be some videos from the platform circulating the internet that contain a lot of misinformation. This can be problematic if the trend becomes popular. One particularly dangerous and ignorant practice that went viral involved pregnancy tests being used in ways they should not have been. Doctors have now issued a warning against it.

On TikTok, a video of someone cutting open a pregnancy test to show a “pill" inside went viral. The video’s original poster added the caption, “Plan B within pregnancy test" with a shocked emoji, implying that an emergency contraception pill was hidden inside the plastic test.

This, however, is absolutely false. According to a Daily Star report, with his own TikTok video, NHS doctor Karan Rajan dispelled the myth of a “plan B pill" inside the pregnancy test. People taking pregnancy tests or attempting to avoid becoming pregnant should “not take the tablets" included within, according to NHS doctor and social media educator Dr Karan Rajan. He clarified that the so-called “pills" included inside pregnancy test kits are not a backup plan or emergency contraception.

“Do not eat the tablets you find inside a pregnancy test. They are a desiccant tablet used to absorb and hold moisture to extend the shelf life of a pregnancy test similar to the little silica packets you find in shoes and bags," he said.

He further stated that these things are poisonous to humans. They will not only not prevent pregnancy, but they may also be dangerous, and if you have eaten them, he advises that you seek medical attention. The doctor’s video, headlined “don’t do this," has nearly a million views, thousands of comments, and over 100,000 responses. Let us hope that his video reaches more people and they are convinced of this dangerous trend.

