UK Driver Fined Rs 9,500 for Eating McDonald's Meal in Starbucks Car Park

We often come across outlets where people are not allowed to bring food from outside, but this car driver was fined for eating a McDonald’s meal in the car park of Starbucks. The UK driver was shocked when he received a letter stating that he was fined £100 (Rs 9,500 approximately) for using parking outside a Starbucks for 16 minutes. Bob Spink told Metro that he visited the fast-food branch in Fabian Way, Swansea, with his girlfriend. As they were not able to find a parking space outside McDonald’s, the couple decided to park outside Starbucks. The car driver shared that he only

“We had only bought a £12 order from McDonald’s and the car park was entirely full so we parked in Starbucks to eat as there was plenty of space," he said, calling the fine imposed by Starbucks as legalized theft. “I haven’t done anything wrong legally," he added.

Displeased with the behaviour of the coffee shop, the 50-year-old has vowed to “not go anywhere near a Starbucks ever again". Bob said he didn’t know such penalties were a thing." Further Bob stated that the premise of a car park is to invite people in, but after the fine – he said, “it just feels like a con and I don’t understand what they are trying to achieve and it doesn’t look great for the chain to use a parking enforcement with such tactics."

The car driver was baffled by the incident, and he cannot even ignore the penalty as it only gets worse – the fine amount keeps on increasing. The letter stated that if Bob paid the fine within 14 days – it would be reduced to £60 (Rs 5,700 approximately).

Now, in order to make people aware and steer clear of the chain, Bob shared his story online.

