UK College Head Calls Students 'Pathetic' Who Protested Against 'Transphobic' Speaker

A college in UK’s Durham University has come under fire over a pre-Christmas event where many students walked out after a guest speaker’s explicit comments laced with transphobia and racism. The college principal Tim Luckhurst has also faced flak after he allegedly called the students ‘pathetic’ for leaving the premises of the event before and after the speech of Rod Liddle, a guest speaker. Durham’s student newspaper Palatinate reported that principal Luckhurst shouted at the event that “at South College we value freedom of speech" and also called the students “pathetic" who left the venue of the speech that took place on December last week. The university later put out a statement where it distanced itself from the comments made by Liddle, but also defended his ‘right to share his views’.

Liddle who is a columnist for several UK based publications such as The Sun, The Sunday Times is reported to have started his controversial speech by saying how he was ‘disappointed to not see any sex workers that night’. Liddle’s statement comes in reference to the recent row over Durham’s safety training provided to student sex workers.

Liddle reportedly went on to say similar such racist and transphobic things about trans people calling them ‘men’ and it is based on scientific facts and that to be ‘the end of story’.

Liddle even went to say things like, “It is fairly easily proven that colonialism is not remotely the major cause of Africa’s problems, just as it is very easy to prove that the educational underachievement of British people of Caribbean descent or African Americans is nothing to do with institutional or structural racism," according to the Palatinate.

The Durham Working-Class Students’ Association had given out a statement where it decried the comments made by Liddle. I wrote how the association was “horrified to hear the stories coming out about the formal at South College…Allowing Rod Liddle a platform to enable his transphobia and racism is beyond inappropriate, then calling students who remove themselves from the situation “pathetic" is unbelievable."

Transphobia and Racism cannot be defended under the notion of ‘political views’ or ‘academic freedom’ and it has no place on campus, where students are supposed to feel safe, the association said.

Several students reportedly shouted ‘disgusting and racist’ at Liddle as he left after his speech.

Students on social media have also been demanding strict action on this.

A student, who shared the incident on Reddit, also alleged that “the principal invited his friend, who he used to live with and work with, as a guest of himself- not the college. The guy gave a speech riddled with sexism, transphobia, and other bigotries."

Durham said in his statement, “The University categorically does not agree with the comments reported from a speech given by an external speaker at this occasion, and is concerned at reports that the behaviours exhibited at the occasion fall short of those that we expect. “We are looking into this as a matter of urgency, and an investigation into the circumstances is now underway."

