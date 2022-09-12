UK Elderly Couple Receives One Of Queen Elizabeth II's Last Signed Correspondences

One of the last hand-signed cards from Queen Elizabeth II was given to an elderly couple in the UK, making them one of the few people in the world to have this honour. According to a report by Metro, Tricia Pont and her husband Ray opened the card on their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple from Surrey said they feel ‘privileged’ to have one of the Queen’s last hand-signed cards. Many couples in the UK who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary this year received such cards.

After opening the card, Pont and her husband Ray, both in their early eighties, went out for a celebratory lunch. They learned of the Queen’s death only after returning home from lunch. As the last few people to receive signed correspondence from the Queen, the octogenarians now want to treasure the card.

“It makes the card even more precious and poignant as we were one of the last people to get correspondence from her. We are big supporters of her, she is a great role model for the whole nation and she was admired for her stoicism. She was really committed," Ray was quoted by Metro.co.uk as saying.

Tricia, who formerly worked at Citizens Advice, described herself as a “total royalist" who had the good fortune to see the Queen a few times. As a child, she was flown to London by her parents on the night of the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. In the late 1990s, she also got to see the monarch at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Girl Guides Association. “The queen was simply charming. I didn’t get to talk to her, but she was lovely and radiant," she said.

