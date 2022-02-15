UK Electricity Board Sends Rs 23,49,02,91,00,00,000 Compensation Cheque for Power Cut

Have you ever received a whopping sum as compensation for some complaint that you filed? This UK man had all forces of luck in his favour. A UK energy supplier mistakenly sent a compensation cheque of more than £2 trillion to the man after he was reported to be without electricity for a few days during Storm Arwen. Gareth Hughes hails from Hebden Bridge and was without power only for a few days as Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in the UK. When Hughes registered the complaint, he was expecting some sort of compensation from his energy supplier but was left baffled when they sent him a compensation cheque of 2 trillion pounds.

Posting the picture of the cheque sent by Northern Powergrid on Twitter, Hughes thanked the energy supplier company for the compensation but asked them whether they were 100% sure they can afford the payment. “Before I bank the cheque, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?," his tweet read. The snap of the cheque that Hughes shared on Twitter had the figure – £2324252080110.

“Hi Gareth, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight," the response from Northern Powergrid’s official Twitter handle read.

Well, it turns out that he was not the only customer who received such cheques from the energy supplier. Several people reacted to Hughes’ tweet stating that they know others who have received such cheques with the exact same value. The incident has ignited a meme fest on Twitter as people are coming up with hilarious suggestions for Hughes.

“Cash it and see what happens," a user on the microblogging site wrote, while another tweeted, “Quick Gareth, cash it. Or at least, agree to a deal with them where you get to keep 50% of it as a goodwill gesture."

“For his honesty double the compensation," a third opined.

Some Twitter users were disappointed with the response of the power supplier company and urged them to have a sense of humour.

What do you think about the compensation amount?

