UK Family Devastated After Learning They Scattered Ashes of Wrong Person. Full Story

In a heart-breaking mix-up, a Scottish family scattered the ashes of the wrong person instead of their beloved granny.

According to a Daily Star report, a family was left devastated after learning that the ashes that they scattered did not belong to their grandmother. The devastating mix up has infuriated the family and left them in an inconsolable state. Eileen McClean, from Kirkcaldy, Scotland, was the maternal grandmother of six children.

The 54-year-old woman was suffering from pulmonary embolism and died on November 23, 2020. A service was held on December 3, 2020, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium for Eileen McClean.

The deeply anguished family scattered her ashes with a very heavy heart. The family even noticed that Eileen’s ashes lingered on the ground for a very long time. The family now fears that what they laid to rest was an emptied vacuum bag.

After being notified about the mix up last week by the crematorium staff, Eileen’s daughter is in a state of shock. Eileen’s grieving daughter, Mary Newlands, said, “I’m heartbroken. I feel numb. We’ve scattered someone where my mum should have been. I feel for the family of this mystery person that we’ve scattered. We have to relive all of this. She’s got six grandkids, and they’re going to have to go through it again. One of the younger ones helped to scatter the ashes".

When Mary told her innocent daughter that they would have to again say goodbye to their granny, the little child began to cry.

Mary further added, “There are still so many unanswered questions. She was only 54. She didn’t deserve to be left on the shelf for a year and a half."

The crematorium has ordered further investigation into the matter and said that they were devastated for the family.

