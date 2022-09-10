UK Firm Takes Dig at Rishi Sunak With 'Didn't Get the Job' Billboard After Liz Truss Win

CV Library, an employment website in the UK, recently took a brutal dig at former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, in their latest advertisement about finding jobs. A billboard of the advertisement that’s going viral on social media, showcases Sunak’s face with the tagline, “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you." Notably, this comes just days after Rishi Sunak lost in the running to become the Prime Minister to one of his colleagues Liz Truss.

After the resignation of Boris Johnson in July, Rishi Sunak was seen as a front runner to replace him. On Monday, it was announced that Liz Truss of the Conservative Party will take the lead. The employment firm took advantage of the country’s political situation to create an advertisement that has left the internet divided. While many are amused, others have condemned CV Library.

Upon seeing the billboard, a user said, “Ouch! The British humour remains as savage as ever!"

Another questioned if the firm took Sunak’s permission before making the ad, “Curious…would the company have taken the permission of Sunak to use his pic in their advt? Do they need to take his permission?"

A netizen who was amused wrote, “Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss. I love it."

One called it a “Good example of moment marketing."

Notably, this isn’t the first notorious ad campaign done by the recruitment firm. In July, after Borris Johnson’s resignation, the company put out another billboard with the tagline, “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you." In the previous ad, the face of the former Prime Minister wasn’t visible but the back of the man in the advertisement appeared similar to Johnson. Take a look at it here:

While sharing the poster on their official Twitter handle, the firm wrote, “There’s something exciting about a fresh start and a new beginning! There are exciting opportunities waiting for you whenever you’re ready to start your search."

Conservative Party’s Rishi Sunak has been a Member of the Parliament since 2015. He has also previously served the UK as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of the founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

