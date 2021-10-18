UK Food Critic Eats 'Cheap' Kebab Outside Salt Bae's Restaurant, Slams 'Gold' Steaks

38-year-old Turkish cook Nusret Gökçe, who is more popularly known as Salt Bae, has been trending for the past few weeks after customers shared hefty bills from his restaurants online. Recently, a bill from his new restaurant branch in Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, London surfaced on the Internet that might have crossed all limits of expensive dining. With 22 items listed on the bill, including steaks, baklavas, and wines, the bill amounted to a whopping £37,023.10 (Rs 38 lakh). The total amount included a service charge of £5000 as well. A food critic has now gone viral after he ate a cheap kebab outside Salt Bae’s restaurant instead of spending lakhs inside.

In an attempt to tell his followers that there is better food to spend their money on than the expensive steaks in Salt Bae’s restaurant, food critic Jay Rayner ordered a takeaway of a lamb shawarma kebab from the ‘Kebab Kid’ in Parsons Green. He then went on to arrange a dining space for himself to eat the shawarma outside Salt Bae’s restaurant with a table, chair, and a tablecloth. He made sure to review the food in his column in The Observer.

In a tweet that later went viral, Rayner said, “This week’s column. I was never going to splash the @ObserverUK’s money on one of Salt Bae’s crass £800+ gold leafed steaks. Instead I got an £8.50 take away kebab, a really good one from Kebab Kid, and ate that outside while musing on the stupidity inside."

In his review of Kebab Kid in The Guardian, Rayner wrote, “Just like Salt Bae, the woman serving me here has a long knife. She doesn’t wait for me to get my phone out before using it efficiently to slice the meat. She also sprinkles salt on the kebab from a shaker, like a normal person who isn’t thinking about Instagram. I eat the wings and the first kebab in my neighbour’s car."

“We take another kebab to the Nusr-Et and I set up the table for my grandstanding gesture. In my more benevolent moments, I wonder whether Mr Salt Bae isn’t actually having the last laugh," he added.

