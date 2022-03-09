UK Ghost Hunters Claim to Have Captured 'Clearest Ever' Image of Spooky Figure

While sceptics dispute whether or not ghosts exist, others swear blind that they witnessed paranormal activities that have converted them into lifelong believers. However, a recent claim by ghost hunters about having caught the clearest evidence of a spooky activity on camera may turn you into a believer too. Linzi and Lee Steer, who run Project reveal - Ghosts of Britain, claim that their latest shot is the clearest image they have ever captured in years during their time in this business, reports YorkshireLive. The couple from Rotherham, who have combined expertise of over 20 years in paranormal research, has captured what many of their followers believe to be an apparition in the form of a ghostly visage.

The experienced investigators livestream all their hunts and they were alerted to the spooky visage when fans spotted it on a Facebook clip, according to the report by Yorkshire Live. “I just can't get over it. It is so clear and distinctive," Linzi was quoted as saying. The duo, who go on daily ghost hunts, livestreams all of their investigations on Facebook and asks viewers to take screenshots of any weird occurrences. On one such occasion, while they were visiting Inveraray Jail, their recordings showed a shocking discovery as there appeared to be a figure behind a waxwork model, according to Linzi.

The figure was seen in multiple screenshots, although Linzi said the figure was not visible while they were filming the video. She asserted that it was definitely not human. Meanwhile her husband Lee experienced something while exploring the site's jail blocks. He said that a tickling sensation in his throat overwhelmed him to the extent that he had to rush outside. Although the pair didn't realise it at the time, they were later informed that many other individuals had had a choking sensation in the same location.

Lee added: “That is the first time I've ever felt that kind of thing. I'm actually sceptical when it comes to ghosts.”

