UK Gravedigger Claims He Lives With Ghost That Watches Over Him

There is no doubt that a gravedigger’s life can be imagined as eerie and somewhat gothic but very few of us would believe it if one said that he lived with a ghost. Mark Cox is here to convince you that he has been living with the spirit of a girl and even though he does not want to live in the house, he is disturbed about it. Grave digger Mark Cox lives in a house near Birmingham’s largest cemetery.

A Daily Star report claims that Mark, a former soldier, has been living in his house near the cemetery for the last 23 years. He has been a Gulf War veteran and it is probably his nerves of steel, hardened by the war that allows him to continue living in a house where he claims he sees a spirit.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

He says that he first encountered the spirit of the ‘grey girl’ peeping through his window. He did not give it much of a thought but grew concerned when others in the vicinity kept asking him, “Who is that girl we always see by your window".

Talking to BirhmingamLive, the 54-year-old war veteran said that having seen battle first-hand, he is more scared of the living than the dead but this otherworldly visitor has scared him at times. However, he has also found a strange comfort in living with the ‘spirit’.

Mark believes that she is harmless and is watching over him and has no intention of leaving his home. He does not even care about living in the vicinity of a graveyard. When asked about how he stays so close to a graveyard, Mark uses his strong penchant for using puns and a dark sense of humour while answering.

Advertisement

“Back when I was a gravedigger, I put the ‘fun’ into the funeral," he laughs. “Even now, people ask me how I can live here - but I always say ‘what do you mean? People are ‘dying’ to come here," he says.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here