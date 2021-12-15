UK Hiker Spots ‘Ghost’ in Mountains, This is What it Actually Was

When a hiker spotted a figure towering out of the clouds, he assumed he had seen a ghost; but it turned out it was a rare natural occurrence. Thomas Swallow, 39, was trekking with his pals in the United Kingdom last month, but had gotten a little ahead of them, and was entirely alone when he whirled and saw a ghostly sight. The Manchester resident was flabbergasted but then realised his optics were playing tricks on him, and what he had been seeing was his own image mirrored back to him. According to a report by the New York Post, Thomas was scaling a summit of 2,990 feet in the UK’s northwestern region, and was on a 40-mile trek. “I was taken aback a little," Thomas stated. He further said that “it was a strange, surreal and really beautiful moment." As per Thomas, he was staring down at the valley from the peak of mount, and the sun was shining brightly behind him when this occurrence took place.

While climbing the Great End in the Lake District, what Thomas saw was an uncommon optical illusion described as a Brocken spectre, in which a big silhouette of an onlooker is cast onto clouds or mist. The phenomenon usually occurs on gloomy days when the sun is low in the sky.

“It was a cloudy day, so clouds were moving in and out of the peak," Thomas explained. When he glanced up and saw his shadow in the centre of a rainbow, he stated he could see moist particles in the atmosphere. “I was in the moment and enjoying it, thinking to myself, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before,’" he continued.

Thomas was able to record the spectacular natural optical illusion on his phone. In the photo, as he was on the summit gazing over a drop when he shot the photo, a person can be seen floating high above the earth.

According to the BBC, the term Brocken spectre was first introduced in 1780 in Germany, named after the mountain it was initially seen on. The Brocken, the highest point in the Harz Mountains, is frequently enveloped in fog or mist.

