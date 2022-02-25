UK Journalist Loses 20 Years of Memories after Contracting a Virus

For many, catching a cold is usually about a runny nose, sore throat or congestion. But for a woman in the United Kingdom, it caused her to lose 20 years of memories. However, it was later that she found that it wasn’t just cold but encephalitis, which is a deadly inflammation of the brain. According to a report by The Sun, 43-year-old Claire Muffett-Reece, who works as a journalist, caught a cold from her son Max last year on Father’s Day. After going to the bed early, Claire was found unconscious the next morning following which her husband Scott took her to the hospital.

Reportedly, Claire was put on a ventilator after experiencing seizures but when her condition deteriorated, she was taken to another hospital. Later after a few tests, the neurologists informed them that Claire’s brain had swollen due to encephalitis. The doctors said that her condition was likely caused by a virus that she contracted.

Advertisement

Although Claire was taken off life support after spending 16 nights, the trouble began when she failed to remember events of the past 20 years. She claimed asking her husband about their cats who had been put to sleep years ago. Reportedly, Claire could not even recall giving birth to her kids and even their birthdays, or holidays they spent together. She could not even remember her wedding day.

Notably, Claire also did not remember that the world was hit by a pandemic and was taken aback to know some dark events like the 9/11 attacks and 7/7 bombings.

Explaining Claire’s condition, the neurologist claimed that memory loss is a common side effect of encephalitis. He further said that there was no guarantee if Claire would ever be able to get back the memories she lost. However, after spending five weeks at the hospital, Claire was finally discharged and could reunite with her kids. Claire later shared that sometimes a photo would prompt a flashback but she still struggled to recall things. With grim chances of regaining her memories, Claire said that she hopes “to make many happy new ones."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.