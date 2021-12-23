UK Landlord Horrified as 'Tenant from Hell' Leaves Flat Covered in Piles of Garbage, Faeces

Danny Hernon would not have imagined in his wildest dreams that one day he will find his three-bedroom house in Oldham, Great Manchester in such a disastrous condition. Danny’s tenant left a massive mess before moving out. The landlord had to literally dig his way into the house since there was a pile of garbage including rotting food, faeces, and used toilet paper.

As reported by UK daily Metro, Danny’s tenant lived in his home for 18 years. Danny got access to his house on December 9 despite the fact that the tenant had moved out a month ago. According to Danny, the tenant had given her notice to move out but she kept holding onto the keys even after relocating.

The sickening details will make you feel pity for Danny as he even discovered what appeared to be faeces covering the bathroom floor. The walls were also smudged with filth and black mould and a lot of cobwebs were hanging from the ceiling. Danny had to bear with the gut wrenching smell of cat litter and dog food.

Advertisement

According to a rough estimate made by Danny, expenditure of nearly 15,000 Canadian dollars has to be made to get the property back in good condition. Although her tenant conveniently asked him to use her 500 Canadian dollars deposit to cover the cost of damages.

The tenant had been reported to the police by Danny and his business partner. According to him, if she had been staying like this for over a month, there was something not right with her. Still it is not right to leave someone’s house like this, he added.

A spokesperson for Oldham Council, the city’s civic body, told Metro: “It’s important that landlords carry out checks on their tenants prior to letting a property and that they carry out regular checks to ensure tenants are complying with their tenancy agreement and that the house is in a good state of repair."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.