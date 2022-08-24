UK Man Born With No Penis Gets One Carved, Surgically Attached To Body

The world has become a comparatively more inclusive place for the LGBTQ community than it was even a decade and a half ago. Many of those who struggle with their sexuality and misappropriated gender have new ways of redefining themselves and technology certainly aids.

Roshante Anderson, who hails from the UK, is one of those who have recently benefited from it. Roshante was born intersex and has had a successful surgery where surgeons carved him a male reproductive organ from tissue taken from his forearm.

The term intersex refers to several circumstances in which a person has reproductive or sexual anatomy at birth that doesn’t correspond to the traditional definitions of male or female. Roshante Andersen, who was born with internal testicles, ovaries, and a vagina, didn’t learn he was intersex until he was 11 years of age.

And after hitting the age of puberty, he decided he needed to embrace his gender identity as a man and for that he needed a penis.

In a recent interaction in an episode of Channel 4’s Skin Deep series, he shared how the surgery gave him a new identity. He talked about a medical process called phalloplasty that was implemented on him. In phalloplasty, the surgeons removed fat, muscles, nerves, and skin from the arm to carve a penis which was then surgically attached to his body.

“Then after they’ve sculpted a penis and everything, it’s left without a penis head for about a year or two, which means that you have a dong with no penis head," he said. After the member had been created, Roshaante described how medical professionals had also extended his urethra and placed an erectile device for him to engage in sexual intercourse. The entire procedure cost him around Rs 75 lakh.

In an earlier interaction with UNILAD for the Minutes With series, Roshante spoke about how the discovery of his internal testicles startled him.

“I believed I might have had stones because I was experiencing excruciating abdominal discomfort, but it could have been anything. I, therefore, went to the hospital and had an ultrasound, during which the testicles were visible. Everything seemed to make sense to me. At the end of the day, I felt like I had a hunch and I kind of knew, “he said.

During his formative years, even other kids’ parents, according to Roshante, would approach him and tell him, “There’s no way you’re a female, you’re a boy," but he didn’t find it insulting because he just viewed of those who questioned him as “stupid."

Roshante currently works as an actor and a model and is also a strong Intersex activist who provides support to others like him.

