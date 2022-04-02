UK Man Crashes Swanky Rs 2.5 Crore Ferrari Straightaway After Buying it

Most of us tend to get anxious upon spotting even a small scratch on our car. Just think about the anxiety and distress when someone crashes a Rs 2.5 crore supercar on the day it was bought. This is exactly what happened to a man in Derby, UK. In pics tweeted by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, it is obvious that the swanky red Ferrari was significantly damaged in the accident in Derby on 1st April. “The driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries,” the caption posted by the Derbyshire RPU read. The Ferrari is seen parked on the side of the road with its front damaged. The luxury car appears to have taken impact in the front as the bonnet is mangled.

The vehicle was identified as a Ferrari 488 which has a price tag of over Rs 2 crore. Although the driver did not sustain injuries, the accident would have surely burned a hole in his pocket.

Considering that the accident took place on April 1, the Derby policing unit clarified that it was not an April’s fool joke.

As the news of the mishap was shared on Twitter, users were quick in reacting to it. People appeared pretty curious about the crash as one user wrote “why did they crash it.” One person even showed concern for the driver and asked if he “took the Gap insurance.”

This user was skeptical of the driver’s skill and said that people often buy flashy cars and end up crashing them due to a lack of knowledge.

In another similar accident, a man had crashed his brand new Ferrari Pista in the Netherlands. The supercar, which is worth over Rs 2.2 crore, was just a day old when the driver crashed it. The accident was even caught on tape which showed the car veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

In the end, no matter if it’s a Ferrari or not, no one wants their car to be involved in an accident. Certainly not on the day it has been bought.

