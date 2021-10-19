UK Man Dials Emergency Helpline, Asks for Car to Shift 'Putrid' Chicken From Home

A man called 999 requesting police to remove the decaying smell of chicken from his fridge. The person needed assistance and so asked the police to send a car to his house. An audio clip of the call was released on social media, in which the entire conversation can be heard. The caller revealed that he bought chicken from the supermarket was stinking when he opened it the next day. He told the police department that the smell from it was “absolutely disgusting," adding, “I don’t know what to do with it, can you advise me?". The caller said, “The person that packed the chicken in that bag also put a piece of parmesan in with it, so that’s been contaminated from the juices of a putrid chicken." He mentioned that the supermarket refused to replace the chicken and offered a refund. He did not want to trash the chicken in the bin outside the house as it would contaminate it also.

The handler, on the other end, explained to the caller that it was a civil issue and between him and the supermarket, Tesco. The emergency desk suggested the man with a few measures, but, all in vain. The operator asked if he could bag it in multiple bags and then trash to which he answered the bin collection wasn’t until Wednesday.

However, he continued asking for help and said, “If I paid for the petrol, could you not send a car out for me?" In the end, the operator replied, “No, unfortunately, we are dealing with crimes at the moment. It’s not under our remit for us to come and collect a rotting chicken."

Here is the audio clip:

As part of its Think Before You Dial campaign, the department released the recording of the emergency call to highlight the inappropriate calls 999 receives.

The audio was made public with the intention to raise awareness of misjudged 999 calls and address urgent issues of citizens. The users of the social media platform condemned the department for posting the recording of a person who may have genuinely been in need of some help. Speaking about people calling 999 with disgusting requests, a police spokeswoman told the BBC, “This, unfortunately, takes valuable time away from our call handlers dealing with legitimate emergencies and

