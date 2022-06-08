UK Man Dials the Police After Waiting 30 Minutes For Pizza Delivery

Among a barrage of calls made to a helpline number to report emergencies in UK, one unusual call caught the attention of the responders. It wasn’t made to report a crime or a mishap, but a person wanted to complain about his delayed pizza order, reported Clacton and Frinton Gazette. The aggrieved man had dialed the 999 emergency number from a pizza shop seeking help from the Essex Police. The man alleged that he had been waiting for his food for half an hour but it hadn’t arrived yet, according to the police.

It could not be ascertained if the complaint was genuine or the man was playing a prank. But, this wasn’t the only peculiar call that the handlers have to deal with. The police shared that people often dial up the emergency number causally with one man calling up just to ask the time.

Advertisement

This has now caused the police to issue an appeal asking people to dial the emergency number only when necessary. Essex Police’s head of contact management, Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said “I’d like to thank those people who contacted us yesterday through the channel that was most appropriate for their call.”

Hooper said that dialing the appropriate number saves time for the call handlers and they are able to respond to real emergencies received through the 999 number. The chief also highlighted that the 999 emergency number should only be a last resort and people must use it for reporting emergencies that require urgent police response only.

Reportedly, the call handlers in the Essex Police’s control room receive calls on 999 lifeline number and 101. While the 999 number is supposed to be dialed in an emergency, the 101 number should be used for reporting non-emergency crimes.

There were 987 calls received by the control room on 999 that day while 500 calls were made to 101 number. The police shared that its control room operates round the clock and has a staff of around 270 to take calls.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.