UK Man Drinks at 67 Pubs in 17 Hours, Sets New Guinness Record

A British man has made history by breaking the Guinness World Record of having drinks at 67 different pubs in about 17 hours. According to Liverpool Echo, the English man is identified to be Nathan Crimp. The 22-year-old took on the challenge of the most visited pubs within 24 hours by an individual. Crimp ended up drinking at 67 pubs in the Brighton locality of England within the time frame of 17 hours. During the challenge, the youngster wasn’t alone, he was accompanied by a pair of friends. While opening up about his new world record, Crimp said that attempting the challenge was one of the hardest things he has done in life so far.

According to the 22-year-old, the challenge did appear tough to him as it turned out to be. “It was easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I completely underestimated just how hard it was actually going to be," he said. The youngster had a well-planned strategy as to how to go about breaking the record but eventually, everything went for a toss. Crimp aimed at being sober for the first 25 pubs he visits, but that failed after only 15 pubs. Post which, the youngster tried to mix it up and drank alcoholic drinks in one pub but opted for a non-alcoholic beverage in another.

“The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in. I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another – trying to space it out," he continued. However, apart from trying to remain sober, the intake of liquids became another challenge for Crimp. Reportedly, he claims to have downed about 20-30 liters of drinks within 17 hours. The world record holder joked that it was his frequent necessity of going to the toilet that took up most of his time while completing the challenge.

He explained, “ The hardest part was constantly having to go to the toilet, which took up the majority of the time." During the same interaction, Crimp also thanked his friends who came around to support him. According to the youngster, he was bloated with the intake of liquids, it was his friends who kept explaining to the pubs he visited about the challenge he was attempting. Crimp stated that he wouldn’t have gone past 30 pubs on his own if it weren’t for his friends. “And when I was too bloated to speak, it was them that would tell the pub about what we were doing. I wouldn’t have been able to finish it without them, I probably wouldn’t have got past pub 30 without them," he concluded.

Notably, prior to Nathan Crimp, it was Gareth Murphy who held the record title of visiting 56 pubs within 10 hours in Cardiff.

