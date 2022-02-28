UK Man Earns Rs 5 Lakh Just From Watching 'The Simpsons' and Eating Free Doughnuts

You may or may not be content with your job but a bloke from the UK is living the life that each one of us deserves and craves. Imagine watching your favourite TV show and getting paid for it for a living. Sounds like a Utopian dream, right? However, Alexander Townley is doing exactly so and is also envied by every fan of the show ‘The Simpsons’ since all he has to do is watch every episode of the show to be paid £5000 (₹5,05,492) annually. And also, he receives free doughnuts as he watches the show to further sweeten the deal.

26-year-old Townley from Nottingham is a huge Simpsons fan, so he was ecstatic when he was tagged in a job post on social media by his brother, looking for someone to watch and analyse episodes for predictions of the future. The animated show is famous for having predicted in the past, some events that have shaken humanity, like the 9/11 attacks and even the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always considered The Simpsons to be intriguing; the fact that it’s a reflection of society and based on stereotypes is one of the reasons it’s survived the test of time! A overweight American father with a trophy wife and children, a police officer with a pig nose, and a school principal with painfully good posture, for example," said Townley, according to The Mirror. When he’s not glued to the box, he also works as a supervisor in a café.

Despite the fact that it appears to be a simple job, he maintains there is more to it than meets the eye. Tasked with noting down a scene every time the future is referenced, he has to sit with a pen and a notepad and write every detail down, which are then forwarded to his employer PlatinCasino.co.uk. Although he is thrilled with the job, Townley also admits that it is mentally draining at times with him having to watch 30 episodes a day, seven days in a row. He has a target of 717 episodes.

While he has not revealed his finding as of yet, Townley says that some episodes have even predicted his own life accurately, for example the scenes where Marge sits and analyses TV programs such as ‘Itchy & Scratchy’ with a notepad and pen just like he is doing now.

He intends to have his gig highlighted in a Simpsons episode in the future, completing the cycle.

