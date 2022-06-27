UK Man Finds His Phone in Working Condition Ten Months After Dropping it in River

Ten months after accidentally dropping it in a river, a UK Man was reunited with his iPhone in working condition. Well, all credit goes to a social media user. It all started with a Facebook post by Gloucestershire resident Miguel Pacheco who found the phone while canoeing in the Wye Rive earlier this month. He brought the phone home and dried it using an air compressor before placing it in the airing cupboard overnight, reported BBC. He put the phone on charge the next day and to much surprise, it was still working. After he managed to switch the phone on, he posted about it in a local Facebook group to connect to the original user.

He revealed that the phone had a photo of a couple as a screensaver and the date was set as August 13, probably the day when the phone may have fallen in the river. Other social media users got together to find the owner and amplified the post. Soon enough, a friend of the original user Owain Davis, who lived in Edinburgh identified him in the photo.

Miguel Pacheco then found the owner’s address and sent him the phone. “I know if I lost my phone, I’ve got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I’d want that back," said Pacheo while talking about what made him take the extra effort to return the phone.

The iPhone owner, Davies, had lost his phone after falling into the river while canoeing with his fiancee and friends 10 months ago. “I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn’t have stood up, and needless to say we fell in," he said while revealing that the phone was in his back pocket when he tumbled into the water.

Impressed by the efforts of Pacheco, Davies said that he probably would not have gone out of the way to return the phone.

