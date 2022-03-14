UK Man Finds Meteorite Worth Millions After 'Huge Fireball' Passes His House

After observing the ball of flames, Tony Wilding, 38, from Wrexham, North Wales, was on the watch for the space rock. He finally located it in a field close to his home. According to reports, Wilding is now hoping to get the out-of-this-world artefact assessed, but estimates it’s “worth £100,000."

Tony, according to The Sun, said: “I was in my back garden having a midnight cigarette when I noticed the sky lighting up above my head. I looked up to see a low-flying ball of fire with two swirling trails of smoke. It got brighter as it approached my house at about twice its height. It was so low you could have kicked a football in the air and it would have reached it."

“As it crossed over, it extinguished within a few seconds. There was no noise, it just disappeared, leaving only the trials of smoke," he added.

Meteoroids, like planets, asteroids, and comets, are chunks of rock or iron that orbit the sun. Meteoroids, particularly the small particles known as micrometeoroids, are abundant throughout the solar system. They are rocky inner planets that orbit the sun, as well as gas giants that make up the outer planets.

When the primary object enters the atmosphere, it heats up and radiates energy due to friction, pressure, and chemical reactions with the atmospheric gases.

It then turns into a meteor and becomes a fireball.

Wilding had been walking around the region where the fireball was discovered for more than a year. When he finally located it, he was overjoyed.

He said, “It was in a cornfield that had been ploughed, which is probably why I didn’t see it before," Express UK reported.

“It was covered in dry mud. When cleaned, it had a white fusion crust, a bit like glass. The rock had two tones with white crystalline streaks - but it definitely wasn’t quartz," he said.

