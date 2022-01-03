UK Man Finds Spy Camera and Transmitter Hidden Inside Cat Food Box

If you are a fan of spy genre movies, you will be aware of high tech covert espionage devices being hidden in mundane everyday items ranging from umbrellas to grocery. They provide intelligence to our movie heroes and while it’s a thrilling treat to watch them on screen, we would not be so comfortable landing up with one such item ourselves and be under surveillance, unbeknownst to ourselves. A man almost landed himself in a similar situation when he discovered a spy camera and a transmitter attached to a box of cat food that he had purchased.

The man, who requested anonymity, told the Mirror that he had gone to buy food for his pet cats Goliath and Lilliput, and grabbed a box of Purina Gourmet cat food off a local store in Crystal Palace, London. On returning home, he put it in his cupboard but later his girlfriend discovered a hole in the side of the box when she took it out a few days later. On further investigation, the man said they found a camera and a transmitter hidden inside. The man claimed that the package had been tampered with the lens of the camera crudely placed inside and then carefully shut to make it look like it was sealed.

They even took photos of the device to substantiate their claims. The man said that he has not been able to retrieve any kind of footage from the camera and suspects that the camera may have been planted in by the factory to keep a surveillance on the staff.

The camera also did not have a battery. “I plugged it into a USB, and I don’t think it holds a charge, and there wasn’t a battery in it. I think it broadcasts to something, it doesn’t store data, but it doesn’t seem to have any power. Maybe it can hold a charge, I could be wrong. I don’t know, it’s very strange," said the man.

The anonymous man said that although they were a little spooked by it, they are keeping the camera and the transmitter because it was “cool". He said that they had kept them in the cupboard facing towards the wall side.

