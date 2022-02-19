UK Man Left 'Physically Sick' After Finding Chicken Foot in Takeaway Meal

A takeaway customer in Wales was left feeling “physically sick" after he found a deep-fried chicken foot in his box of shredded salt and pepper chicken, as per the media reports. The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that he ordered a salt and pepper chicken dish and was eagerly waiting to tuck it in, but after receiving his order, the scenario became nauseating. The man found an odd-looking chicken piece, and after giving it a closer look he realised that it was the entire chicken’s foot encrusted in crunchy batter straight out of the fryer, reported North Wales Live. In addition, somehow the quality control at East Eat takeaway, in Colwyn Bay, Wales missed that piece, and when the customer contacted the establishment to complain he claimed that the staff laughed at him before hanging up.

“I honestly didn’t even process it at first. I looked into the meal and noticed the oddly shaped piece, which made me put out what I had in my mouth in disbelief. I literally had to google chicken body parts to make sure I wasn’t telling myself it was what it wasn’t. But, then I knew and couldn’t continue eating the meal, I physically felt sick", the customer was quoted as saying by North Wales Live.

The incident has gone viral on the internet, as many netizens have sarcastically tweeted about the incident. One user jokingly wrote, “Chicken have feet. Throwing them away is wasteful." Another wrote, “Carnivores are weird."

Reportedly, North Wales Live has contacted East Eat many times for a response, but they have declined to comment on the incident. In addition, the establishment is currently awaiting a Food hygiene rating which is believed to have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has taken place, in 2016 a 32-year-old woman from the UK found a chicken foot in her Zinger Burger from KFC. The spokesperson of the brand denied the claim and said that it was the breading from the burger bun.

