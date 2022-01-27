UK Man Nets Rs 6.5 Crore Fortune After Finding One of England's 'First Gold Coins'

An extremely rare gold coin that was found by a retired metal detectorist in a Devon field, has changed his fortune overnight. The gold penny is one of the rare examples of England's 'first-ever gold coin' he discovered in a field and it is worth a whopping £648,000 (approx. Rs 6.5 crore). According to a DailyMail report, Michael Leigh-Mallory, a former gold hunter, found the coin when he was on his first metal detecting trip in over 10 years on farmland near Hemyock, in Devon, the United Kingdom. It was found last year in September. Leigh-Mallory had completely retired from his work until his two history-loving children urged him to take up the hobby once again.

Notably, it was also the 52-year-old’s first ever gold-coin find, he had no idea how rare and valuable it was until he posted a picture of it on Facebook. A specialist at Spink & Son auctioneers, in London spotted and revealed that the coin shows the first true portrait of an English King on his throne, the report said.

Advertisement

The gold coin which measures just under an inch in diameter is an extremely rare King Henry III penny. It was minted with gold imported from North Africa in about 1257 by William of Gloucester. Remarkably, there are just eight of the coins known to exist, with the ones found earlier are all housed in various museums.

Since then, the coin found by Leigh-Mallory has gone under the hammer, eventually earning him a life-changing £648,000 (approx. Rs 6.5 crore). The report also cited that his discovery also makes it the most valuable Medieval English coin ever sold at an auction.

An anonymous buyer who bought the coin said he will loan the coin to a museum or an institution. As for the lucky finder, he decided to split half of his new fortune with the owner of the farm and intends to spend his 50% fortune towards his children's future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.